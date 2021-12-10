George Will: Chris Christie could be the GOP's best hope to knock Trump off his perch

In his column for the Washington Post, longtime conservative commentator George Will suggested that combative former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie could be the best hope of conservatives to reclaim the Republican Party from Donald Trump.

Christie, who is out pushing his book aimed at getting conservatives to look to the future and put the Trump years and his claims of a stolen election in the past, has been increasing his attacks on the former president, which will likely find favor with Republican voters who fled the party due to the ex-president.

Writing, "Christie might find an outlet for his spiritedness in the Republicans’ 2024 presidential competition," Will added, "More than a smidgen of pugnacity might be needed by a Republican presidential candidate attempting to hold Trump voters while winning back those repelled by him. If combativeness without infantile name-calling and pathological lying is the recipe, Christie might be the chef."

According to Will, Christie's book is "reacquainting Trump voters with reality," and putting the "drivel" of election fraud claims to rest.

WATCH: Wolf Blitzer puts Chris Christie on the spot after he tries to evade answering for Lauren Boebert's anti-Muslim rant

Making his case, Will writes, "Christie is daring to acknowledge, and demonstrating a willingness to undertake, the political contortions necessary to propel the Republican Party up from Trump, away from performative entertainment and back to politics, " before adding the former New Jersey governor is, in effect, saying: "No one worked harder than I did to put my friend of 20 years in office and keep him there, and he is a liar, and a relic."

Will concluded, "The Trump parenthesis in Republican politics will not end without a fight. One pugilist seems ready."

You can read more here.