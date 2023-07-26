Mark Meadows looks 'like somebody who is cooperating' in Trump probe: Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Wednesday suggested a top Trump administration official is cooperating with the special counsel investigation of the former president.

Christie, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” said former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ silence on what role, if any, he’s played in cooperating with federal investigators suggests he’s been talking.

Christie commented after Mitchell played a video clip of Meadows in which he asserts “I don’t talk about anything J6 related.”

Mitchell asked Christie whether Meadows encouraged “the president not to concede” the 2020 election.

“I don't know the answer to that question, because really, after I denounced Donald Trump on ABC on election night, after that I wasn't involved in any of those meetings anymore. So I don't have any first-hand knowledge of that, but what I will say in watching that video, is that looks to me like somebody who's cooperating with the federal government,” Christie said.

“Grand Jury is secretive for the government. The government cannot reveal things but not for the witness, and the witness is told as they leave, ‘you don't have to answer any questions or talk about it, but you are free to do so if you like.’

“The only time you can't do it, is when the government has a cooperation agreement with you, and they say no talking about this. The only time we want to hear you talking is when you're on the witness stand. And that to me, Mark Meadows looks to me like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement. And my guess is that's what we're going to find out he is.”

