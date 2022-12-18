Chris Christie: We'll never know 'who is responsible' for Jan. 6 if Trump gets criminal referral
ABC/screen grab

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) warned Democrats that they should not make criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump if they want to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6.

During a panel discussion on ABC, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile noted that members of the Jan. 6 Committee were expected to make criminal referrals for Trump and others.

"What will we learn tomorrow? We'll learn that there's a lot more that we should know about that happened on Jan. 6," she predicted.

Christie disagreed.

RELATED: Legal expert singles out criminal referral most likely to lead to a successful Trump conviction

"If they really wanted the Justice Department to do their job objectively, they should not do referrals," he opined. "You think the Justice Department doesn't know what happened on Jan. 6? They're doing their own investigation with an independent counsel."

"This is politics at play here," he added. "I think it really hurts the cause of getting to the bottom of who's responsible for Jan. 6 and to make sure they're held responsible."

"Get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6?" Brazile gasped.

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video