Legal expert singles out criminal referral most likely to lead to a successful Trump conviction

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former U.S. Attorneys Joyce Vance and Barbara McQuade broke down the probabilities that Donald Trump could actually see an indictment and then have to appear in a courtroom based on the criminal referrals expected from the House select committee looking into the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection.

With both admitting to host Ali Velshi that the bar to getting a conviction on any of the rumored charges is high, Vance claimed one of the hinted-at charges will be accompanied by a wealth of evidence that will make the charge stick.

Speaking with the host, she first explained, "Prosecutors have to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, it is and not a situation where the tie goes to the runner."

"This sort of charge that you're talking about, which is the midpoint here interference with an official proceeding, seems like the sort of charge that prosecutors might be far more likely to believe they could convict beyond a reasonable doubt," she continued.

"Because so much of Trump's conduct was public, so much of it is on videotape. There are so many conversations leading up to January sixth, including the entirety of his perpetuation of the big lie," she elaborated. "There is an entire trajectory of evidence here that could be used."

"That doesn't mean it is important to say that Trump would be without defenses, and again we've all talked exhaustively about the fact that Trump would point to his sincere and legitimate belief that he had won the election and that there was fraud and prosecutors would still have to overcome that," she added. "But it seems to be less heavy of a lift on the insurrection charge on the evidence here."

Watch below or at the link.