Chris Christie feels 'personally' attacked because Biden speech had 'blatantly red' background

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he felt personally attacked because President Joe Biden talked about "MAGA" Republicans during a recent speech with a "blatantly red background."

In a speech earlier this month, Biden warned that "equality and democracy are under assault" by followers of former President Donald Trump.

"If the Democrats think that it's a winning argument for them in the midterms to do what the president during that speech and attack, personally attack the people who have supported Donald Trump, 74 million of them who voted for him in 2020," Christie said on ABC's This Week program. "He ran to be a uniter! He ran and said he was going to bring the country back together and then he stood on that stage with a blatantly red background, surrounded by Marines and attacked 74 million people."

"You're not a MAGA Republican," host Terry Moran noted. "Did you feel attacked?"

"I did!" Christie exclaimed. "Because I voted for Donald Trump in 2020. So, you know, I think it was wrong of the president to do that."

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link: