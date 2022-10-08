Chris Christie vows to do all the drugs during HBO 'Real Time' appearance

Former GOP Chris Christie discussed experimenting with drugs during a Friday evening appearance on HBO's "Real Time."

Host Bill Maher pressed Christie on his opposition to marijuana.

Marijuana is a Schedule One drug, meaning it allegedly has no medical value. Maher listed supposedly less dangerous Schedule Two drugs cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycontin.

"I can tell you from personal experience — I've done all these drugs — coke and meth and oxy are worse than LSD, heroin, ecstasy, mushrooms and pot," Maher said. "I've never done heroin, tomorrow."

"After this show, with Chris," suggested reporter Katty Kay.

The former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey did not discount the idea.

"I think you've given me the solution, I'm going to leave here and try all of them," Christie said. "And then we'll see what happens."

Watch below or at this link: