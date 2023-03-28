Christie slams Pence over J6: 'Who needs him?'
Chris Christie, Mike Pence (Photos via AFP)

In what could be construed as a testing of the waters for a presidential run, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took aim at three potential rivals for the GOP's 2024 nomination during a town hall in the key state of New Hampshire on Monday night.

Speaking at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, the former governor, who now toils as an ABC political commentator, suggested someone needs to bump Donald Trump off his pedestal as the GOP frontrunner while hinting he is just the man for the job, USA Today is reporting.

While taking shots at the former president, he first told the crowd, "You have to be fearless because he will come right back at you. So you need to think about who's got the skill to do that and who's got the guts to do that because it's not going to end nicely. No matter what, his end will not be calm and quiet."

He then added, "The only person he cares about is him. If we haven't learned that since Election Day 2020 until today, we're not paying attention," before taking on former vice president Mike Pence for not calling out Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

IN OTHER NEWS: Nashville shooter 'personalized' weapons used in massacre: photos

According to USA Today's report, "Christie took issue with Pence saying he would let the American people decide whether Trump's call to suspend the Constitution to overturn an election was disqualifying for the presidency."

"Who needs him?" he exclaimed to the crowd before stating, "If it's up to the American people to decide, then stand out of the way and don't pretend to be a leader."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews