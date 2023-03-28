Nashville shooter 'personalized' weapons used in massacre: photos

The shooter who murdered three young students and three faculty at the private Covenant Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee "personalized" the guns used in the attack, say Nashville police, who released photos of the weapons, according to The Daily Beast.

The killer was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale — a former student at the Covenant School who recently began using "he/him" pronouns and goes by the name "Aiden" on some social media platforms.

"An AR-style rifle, a pistol, and a handgun were all included in a number of pieces of evidence released by police Monday night, including CCTV footage showing the suspect, who was identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department as Nashville resident Audrey Hale," reported Matt Young. "The photos show Hale had personalized the guns, with one of the firearms seen clearly with the name 'Aiden' on it ... The guns are also decorated with stickers."

"A release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned, while a search warrant executed at Hale’s home resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun, and other evidence," said the report.

This comes after another report that Hale had messaged a friend minutes before the attack began, saying, “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Police have not yet publicly identified a motivation, but have said that Hale left behind a "manifesto" that also included another possible target.