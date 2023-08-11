'Not a single peso from Mexico': Chris Christie taunts Trump fans for broken wall-building promise

During the 2016 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump not only pledged to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but even vowed to make Mexico foot the bill for the entire project.

Trump did not finish building the border wall during his four years in office, let alone get the Mexican government to pay for any of it.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took a shot at Trump supporters who get upset when he points out that Trump whiffed on his No. 1 campaign promise.

"Trump’s a big boy," Christie wrote on Twitter. "Stop making excuses for him. He said he was going to build us a big beautiful wall. In four years he got us 52 miles and not a single peso from Mexico. Congratulations."

Christie then posted a video of him sparring with right-wing Newsmax host Eric Bolling after Bolling claimed that Trump would have finished the wall if not for the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"Eric, stop with the excuses for him, please!" Christie said at one point.

Christie, unlike the majority of other Republican candidates currently running, has taken a combative approach in taking on the former president.