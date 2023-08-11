'Loser!' Donald Trump lashes out at Chris Christie over wall allegations

Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Chris Christie, who has recently been calling out the former president for not finishing the wall between Mexico and the U.S.
Trump took to Truth Social to attack Christie, who was once an ally and even served in Trump's prior administration. Earlier on Thursday, Trump used his site to attack Mike Pence and Special Counsel Jack Smith.
"Reported that Sloppy Chris Christie said I only built 50 Miles of Wall on the Southern Border. Wrong! I built almost 500 Miles of Wall, including the fact that some very dilapidated areas had to be completely demolished with new Wall then built," Trump said on Thursday evening. "He knows this but keeps repeating the lies. That is why he left New Jersey with a 9% Approval Rating, the lowest on record, and is currently polling at around 2% in the Republican Primary - with nobody showing up at his 'events.' Loser!"
Trump also posted on Truth Social earlier Thursday that he believes Joe Biden has gone "mad."