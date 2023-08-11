Morning Joe panel lowers the boom on GOPers turning a blind eye to Trump relatives who cashed in

On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough led his panel piling on Republican lawmakers who are obsessed with Hunter Biden for cashing in on his father's name while ignoring Trump's children who made fortunes while working in the White House.
The "Morning Joe" host kicked off the discussion by mock-weighing the importance of Hunter Biden's laptop compared to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's $2 billion deal with the Saudis by joking, "Let's see, $2 billion, laptop. I don't think it's the same."
"You know, you can't control family members, and you want to, but you can't," he continued. "And having somebody working inside the White House doing White House business and coming out the other side $2 billion richer."
"I mean, the comparison, again. I'm not talking about the governor [Trump critic Chris Christe who cited Kushner in a speech on Thursday] here so much as I'm talking about all the Republicans that are freaking out over Hunter Biden, when they don't look at all the things Donald Trump's children and in-laws got, who actually worked inside the White House," he ranted.
"[They] got these sweetheart deals from Saudi Arabia and China while they were inside the White House, working inside the White House," he stated before adding, "Talk about pay to play."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 08 11 2023 06 29 29youtu.be