Trump can't find an opponent for GOP governor who called him 'crazy': 'Might convince some drunk to do it'

According to a report from Politico's David Siders, Donald Trump and members of his inner circle have been struggling to find a Republican opponent to take on Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who recently called the former president "f*cking crazy" in a highly publicized speech.

As Siders notes, Trump acolyte Corey Lewandowski has been beating the bushes trying to find someone to take on the popular Sununu with no takers and some conservatives in the state have taken to mocking him for his efforts.

Trump has even kept his distance from going after the New Hampshire Republican despite his brutal assessment of the former president.

Sununu told attendees at the annual Gridiron Dinner, "The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way, I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out." But Siders suggested for now, Sununu is untouchable.

According to Mike Dennehy, a former executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, "You can talk up a storm, and there certainly are people in New Hampshire who are frustrated with Chris Sununu. But the fact of the matter is the guy’s at about 60 percent approval, he’s one of the most popular governors in the country and people in New Hampshire do like him.”

According to one New Hampshire conservative activist, no one in their right mind would take up an offer from Trumpworld to run against Sununu -- even with a Trump endorsement.

“He might convince some drunk to do it, but no, he isn’t going to get anybody serious to run against him,” they explained. “If Trump came out and hand-picked a candidate and endorsed him, it wouldn’t amount to a hill of beans.”

Dave Carney, a national Republican strategist based in New Hampshire, concurred, "I just don’t see there are any serious folks … willing to run what would be a fruitless effort."

Siders added, "The needling of the former president — which is frowned on under the GOP’s current iteration — does not appear to have hurt Sununu. In the latest Saint Anselm College poll, Sununu ranks favorably among men, women and people of all age groups and education levels in New Hampshire. Despite his moderate profile, he is viewed favorably by 86 percent of Republicans, and more than 80 percent of people who describe themselves as 'very conservative.'"

