Chris Wallace abandoning Fox News to take job at CNN+

According to a tweet from CNN Communication, longtime Fox News host Chris Wallace will be joining the network on their CNN+ streaming outlet after announcing he was leaving his longtime home of 18 years on Sunday morning.

Wallace, who gave no hint where he was heading told his fans, "After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday. It is the last time -- and I say this with real sadness -- we will meet like this."

He then added, "the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked and they kept that promise."

Hours later CNN announced their latest acquisition with a statement that read: "We’re thrilled to welcome Chris Wallace to CNN as an anchor for

@CNNPlus . His new weekday show will feature interviews with newsmakers across politics, business, sports and culture & will contribute to CNN+’s slate of live programming available at launch."

Wallace later added a statement of his own which can be seen below.



