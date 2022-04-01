Democrat-bashing televangelist under investigation for sexual misconduct: report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into televangelist Perry Stone after allegations of sexual assault and harassment first surfaced against him two years ago, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

The state has interviewed at least five people who claim to be victims or who are connected to Stone's ministry. There are at least nine victims who the state is interested in interviewing, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Once the investigation is completed, the results will be passed on to Steve Crump, the district attorney general for Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.

Stone, who operates Voice of Evangelism, Omega Center International and the International School of the Word, all based in Cleveland, was on the receiving end of an awkward moment during a church service this January when he was confronted by a woman in the audience.

Stone was speaking to his congregation about people who've walked away from the church when a woman stood up and spoke out.

"Probably because you keep touching them, you nasty perv," the woman yelled. "Why don't you tell them the real reason why they left? Because you kept touching them."

In 2019, Perry claimed during a prayer meeting that Democratic lawmakers "have demons in them" and were "trying to place hexes" on President Donald Trump.

