Herschel Walker's son gloats over 'insane' dad's Georgia election loss
Composite image of Herschel Walker at Georgia Senate debate / screengrabs.

Herschel Walker's son gloated over his election loss and blamed Donald Trump for his doomed candidacy.

The former NFL star's son Christian Walker, who had publicly backed his campaign before turning against him, posted a series of tweets after the Georgia runoff election was called in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock saying his father should never have entered the race, reported The Daily Beast.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” Walker wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

Multiple women, including Christian's mother, came forward during the campaign to accuse Walker of serial lying and infidelity and physical and emotional abuse, as well as secret children and abortions.

“Republicans, we say we don’t play 'identity politics' and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football," his son wrote. "A boring old Republican could have won."

"The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run," he added. "Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.”

