OAN host shared detailed plans about fake electors with Trump campaign officials and attorneys: report

One America News host Christina Bobb emailed several Donald Trump campaign aides the day before electors gathered to cast their states' presidential votes with a detailed plan to send false electors to state legislatures.

Politico obtained the Dec. 13, 2020, email sent to Rudy Giuliani, senior campaign official and attorney Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing outlining the plan to mobilize pro-Trump alternate electors in multiple states won by Joe Biden, and which indicated a campaign official had spoken to teams around the country and then reported back to Bobb.

“They have a friendly legislator who can get them in,” Bobb said of an effort in Nevada. “They are prepared to do it on the steps if needed."

Bobb also sent the email to Matthew Stroia, then chief of staff to Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and later linked to efforts to send false elector lists to Mike Pence before he presided over the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Biden's election win, and which was unwelcome to the former vice president's team.

Stroia's involvement suggest Trump's team viewed him as an ally earlier than previously known.

Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner and longtime Giuliani ally, and attorney-lobbyist Katherine Friess were also listed as recipients.

Bobb notified recipients that Trump campaign official Mike Roman held a call the evening before with teams in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and indicated they may have difficulty getting the phony electors into the state capitols, but were working on getting ceremonial photos and possibly resorting to a "back door option."

The email also provided details about how many people were willing to act as fake electors in those states and showed that alternate electors in five states signed certificates claiming they represented voters, while alternate electors in New Mexico and Pennsylvania said they would do so if Trump won his curt challenges.

Epshteyn thanked Bob a few minutes later and copied Roman into the email thread, but it's not clear whether any other recipients responded to her update.