Ex-defense chief: 'I don't know' if Trump appointed me as part of Jan. 6 coup plot

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said he is not sure if President Donald Trump installed him to slow the response to the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

During a Sunday discussion on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a caller confronted Miller about his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

"What do you say to all the people that believe that you, Kash Patel, Chad Wolf, Charles Lamb all were installed for one reason, and that's to delay the response on Jan. 6?" a caller named David asked. "They were only deployed after the coup had failed. They failed because [then-Vice President Mike Pence] wouldn't leave the building."

"I think it's complete bull—you know what," Miller shot back. "I think the investigation has revealed that that did not happen, that there was not some sort of cabal or some sort of conspiracy to delay the response to Capitol Hill."

The former Defense official argued military "should never be used for domestic law enforcement, meaning doing police work, except when civil society and civil order has collapsed."

"So this whole narrative that somehow Wolf and Patel and me and everybody else was installed [for Jan. 6] — you'd have to ask President Trump," he added. "I don't know. I don't think that was the case."

