Mary Trump warns 'Donald will use any opportunity to incite more violence' if indicted
Addressing the massive onslaught of legal problems and investigations dogging Donald Trump, his niece Mary Trump told MSNBC's Katie Phang that an indictment would likely spur him to try and incite more violence.

With the former president facing a possible grand jury indictment in Georgia for election tampering and special counsel Jack Smith ramping up his investigations with a flood of subpoenas, host Phang stated it appears the walls are finally closing in on Trump and asked his niece how he will probably respond if he is dragged into court.

"I have to be honest, I have my dark days where I am not entirely sure the indictments are going to come," she told the host. "But if indeed they do, and I agree with you the first one probably will come out of Georgia, hopefully many more shoes will drop."

"But, you know, in the meantime, we are in a situation where we are sort of in this state of suspended animation and more and more people are continuing to be fooled by outlets like Fox News and think that something has been stolen from them," she continued. "Donald, of course, will use any opportunity to incite more violence if he thinks it suits him so we are not out of the woods."

"Yes, I was quite heartened I will say, that in the 2022 midterms nothing happened... there was no appreciable violence, even though a lot of election deniers lost their bids," she admitted. "And what I also found interesting is that most election deniers, with the exception I think of Kari Lake, did not put up a fight; they accepted their loss and they moved on., which is to say, I think it is not as likely as I might have thought a couple of years ago, but we still need to be prepared for all eventualities unfortunately."

