'Stupid': GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley slams his party for demanding defunding of FBI
AFP

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley condemned efforts by the majority of his party to defund the FBI as “stupid” Friday.

“Anybody that takes that position is stupid for saying it,” Grassley (R-IA) said on PBS radio show Iowa Press. “We've got to have an FBI.”

His straight-talking flew in the face of most of the GOP which has argued that the bureau has been “weaponized” and is being used against conservatives. The allegations ramped up after former President Donald Trump was indicted twice after FBI-led investigations.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“Obviously, things aren’t right with the FBI, from my point of view,” Grassley said. “But you don't defund the FBI to make that point. You reform the FBI.”

Grassley pointed out the hypocrisy of members of his party echoing defund calls when they were outraged by calls on the left to do the same to police forces during Black Lives Matter protests.

READ MORE: Trump strategy is successfully throwing trials into 'chaos and confusion': columnist

“For the last three or four years we've been making fun of the Democrats wanting to defund the police,” he said. “It's the same thing. … We don't want to defund the police. You can't defund the FBI.”

Read more at the Des Moines Register.

SmartNews