'Like the dog who caught the bus': Chuck Schumer roasts Republicans for fleeing their own extreme abortion stances
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticized his Republican colleagues on Wednesday for running away from their past pledges to support total abortion bans if they achieved their goal of overturning Roe v. Wade.

While speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said Republicans had no idea what they'd gotten themselves into by picking a nationwide fight on abortion rights.

"Do the American people want that -- do they want Mitch McConnell to be majority leader and work to... impose a nationwide ban on abortions?" he asked rhetorically. "I don't think so! Now they're sort of running away from what their real beliefs are, but they're like the dog who caught the bus. For years, they push to make this happen, unfortunately, to the detriment of over 100 million American women."

Schumer then accused Republicans of "hiding" from their actual abortion agenda "because they know how unpopular it is."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) earlier this week introduced a bill that would implement a nationwide ban on all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, despite just weeks ago saying that he wanted the matter left up to individual states.

Multiple Republican senators, including GOP leader McConnell, were cool to the proposal and repeated that they believed this was a matter for states to decide.

Watch the video below or at this link.

