Judge scolds fuming Trump lawyer after he accuses Jack Smith of violating his oath

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday scolded John Lauro, an attorney for Donald Trump, after he accused special counsel Jack Smith of violating his oath of office.

Court watcher Brandi Buchman reported from the hearing called to set a trial date for Trump's federal election interference case.

Chutkan noted that the special counsel's office had organized the evidence in a manner allowing a speedy trial. But Trump's team has proposed an April 2026 trial date, which Chutkan insisted was not acceptable.

The hearing became heated as Lauro argued for more time.

"Chutkan asks Lauro why this isn't enough time," Buchman reported on the website formerly known as Twitter. "Lauro is coming in hot. Voice raised a bit. Calls Trump 'Mr. Trump' and then immediately corrects himself to 'President Trump' Lauro calls this is a 'show trial.' 'We have to do our job as defense lawyers.' He is a bit shrill."

Buchman added: "For a federal prosecutor to suggest we could go to trial in four months is not only absurd but it is a violation of an oath to justice, Lauro says, voice booming. Chutkan says, let's take the temperature down here."

Chutkan's voice was described as "even and calm" as she scolded the attorney.

"She says, Trump is not like every other defendant given his access to lawyers, resources," Buchman noted.