CIA's notorious 'torture queen' has moved on to a career as an online 'beauty coach': report
Facebook screenshot

According to a report from Rolling Stone's Jack Crosbie, a woman who once served in the CIA and was dubbed "The Queen of Torture" in a New Yorker profile for her part in tracking down Osama bin Laden has resurfaced with a new career.

Alfreda Scheuer, who was the basis for the Maya, the character played by Jessica Chastain played in the controversial film Zero Dark Thirty, has moved on from interrogation techniques to advising women on their beauty needs.

In a fascinating aside, the report notes, Scheuer (formerly Bikowsky) is now married to former CIA case officer Michael Scheurer who has become a vocal booster of QAnon theories.

As for Alfreda, she recently gave an interview to Reuters, discussing her years in government service before becoming a YBeu Beauty Personal Coach.

According to Crosbie, "Her identity was long shielded from the public, despite Scheuer’s disastrous record in several high-ranking positions at the agency (The New Yorker wrote that she was the source of 'years’ worth of terrible judgment'). Judging by what she told Reuters, she doesn’t regret a thing, telling the publication that waterboarding was not torture, and that she received criticism a male spy wouldn’t have gotten in a similar role," adding that, to this day, she mainatins she was doing her job.

"I got that title because I was in the arena,” she insisted. “In fact, I raised my hand loud and proud and you know, I don’t regret it at all.”

She also told Reuters, "I know what it’s like to leave your comfort zone to try something new. I had finished a three decades + career as a senior government executive leading teams, mostly females, tasked with no-fail missions, taking smart risks, and even making life-and-death decisions. I loved every minute of it.”

As for her new career, Crosbie claims her sales pitches seem a little sketchy.

"Many of the products Scheuer promotes are questionable, to say the least. In one Facebook video, she pushes a skin 'serum' containing human stem cells. 'You might see other products that advertised stem cells, but they are mostly derived from plants, which are not nearly as efficacious as actual human stem cells,' Scheuer says of the $295 bottle," he wrote, adding, "Scheuer’s website wasn’t operational when Rolling Stone tried to access it."

