Trumpland ‘caught off guard’ by Merrick Garland calling his bluff: report

Donald Trump's inner circle was caught off guard after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference calling Trump's bluff and announcing the Department of Justice would move to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman gave Trump's lawyers until 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday to announce whether they would fight the motion to unseal the documents, which Trump himself could have posted online.

For analysis, CNN's Wolf Blitzer interviewed CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

"So what the Justice Department did today with that statement, that brief statement from Attorney General Garland, is put the ball in Trump's court, or him to make this decision whether or not they are going to unseal this warrant and let the public see what was included in it that led up to that unprecedented search on his residence on Monday," Collins explained. "Or they could object to it, and try to fight it and lay out why they don't think this information should become public."

"That would come several days after the former president and his allies framed things as a politically motivated search conducted by the FBI," Collins noted. "So that remains to be seen how he is going to respond to this."

"I am getting the sense, Wolf, that they were caught off guard by this announcement from the Justice Department, that they were moving to unseal this warrant," Collins reported. "It seems like something that would stay private unless Trump decided to release it, which over the last 72 hours they had not decided to do.



