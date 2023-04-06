Clarence Thomas and his 'Q quack' wife torched by former GOP lawmaker

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) sounded the alarm on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday, following a bombshell report detailing alleged corruption and lawbreaking by the controversial right-wing jurist.
"Our country is poisoned from within," Riggleman, an adviser for the House January 6 Select Committee last year, wrote on Twitter. "Ethics be damned. And with his wife, Ginni, being a major GOP influencer with multiple organizations that funnel and accept money in GOP circles — and certified Q quack — Clarence Thomas should not be allowed anywhere near a judicial decision."
"From J6 to yachts, we have to fight the rot," he added.
This comes after a ProPublica report revealed that, for years now, Thomas has been accepting millions of dollars worth of luxury around-the-world travel aboard superyachts and private jets, and resort stays, from Texas billionaire real estate tycoon and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, all without disclosing any of it in public reports — which ethics lawyers have flagged as a potential violation of post-Watergate laws requiring most federal officers, including judges, to disclose gifts they receive.
His wife, right-wing activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, has long been another source of controversy, as she personally lobbied state legislators to overturn 2020 presidential election results based on conspiracy theories, even as her husband heard cases on whether to overturn the election, and later on whether to hand over information from the White House to Congress about plotting to overturn the election.
Thomas was the sole justice to dissent from a ruling that transmitted that information to Congress.