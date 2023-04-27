Writer who defended Clarence Thomas' free trips didn't disclose he was present: report

A writer who defended Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed lavish vacations with a billionaire reportedly forgot to mention that the reporter was also on the same trips.
Mark Paoletta of the National Review posted an article, arguing that Thomas' trips with friend Harlan Crow arguing that Thomas "did not have to disclose such trips," and that he "acted properly and consistent with the rules." Those allegations, Paoletta argued, are part of Democrats' "broader campaign to delegitimize the" Supreme Court.
"This latest effort by the Left has nothing to do with 'ethics,'" Paoletta argued in the Thursday article. "It has everything to do with trying to destroy the Supreme Court now that there is a working majority of justices moving the Court firmly in an originalist direction."
Paoletta disclosed in the article that he "remains close friends" with Thomas, but he "didn’t mention that he was on the same trips with Thomas and Crow that raised eyebrows when ProPublica wrote about them earlier this month," HuffPost reports.
HuffPost further reported that, when Paoletta posted his article on Twitter, the comments were critical.
'So a funny thing happened when he posted the op-ed on Twitter: A lot of people showed up with receipts," the outlet reported, pointing to tweets that included a photo of Paoletta sitting with Thomas and others in the outdoors.