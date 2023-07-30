Mar-a-Lago surveillance worker sent target letter by Jack Smith: CNN

A surveillance worker at Mar-a-Lago was sent a target letter by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team investigating classified documents kept at Donald Trump’s Florida estate, CNN reported Sunday.

Yuscil Taveras, who oversees the property's surveillance cameras, was sent the letter after Trump was indicted in June. The worker has not yet been charged with any crime.



CNN reported that Taveras has met with investigators. The network said it’s unclear if he is cooperating with the investigation.

On Friday, Taveras was identified as being an unnamed worker mentioned in a superseding indictment that was filed against Trump and another worker, property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

The superseding indictment alleges a new obstruction scheme between Trump, his body man and codefendant Walt Nauta, and De Oliveira to destroy footage from security equipment that showed them concealing boxes of highly classified national defense information.

Taveras, who had been identified just as "Trump Employee 4," had a conversation with De Oliveria in which it was discussed how long security tape footage lasted and if it could be deleted.

Taveras responded, “he would not know how to do that," and De Oliveira told him, “the boss” had asked for it to be gone, the indictment said.

Nauta and Trump have denied the allegations, while De Oliveira is scheduled to appear in court Monday.