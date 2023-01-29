DOJ tells Senate that they're working on a briefing over classified documents possession
Virginia Senator Mark Warner (New America/Flickr)

After former President Donald Trump was found to have classified and top secret documents at his country club in Palm Beach, Florida, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department for a briefing and asked the intelligence community for a damage assessment. The concern is that because security for Mar-a-Lago has been questionable individuals without security clearances could have had access to the information.

When President Joe Biden was found to have a few documents at the Penn Biden Center and in boxes in his garage, the Senate also asked for a damage assessment. Unlike Trump, however, Biden never lived in a location accessible to the public.

CNN reported Sunday afternoon that the Justice Department has been in contact with the Senate and they do intend to brief the branch on the information, but they will not give any information that could compromise their investigation(s).

“We are working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to support the provision of information that will satisfy the Committee’s responsibilities without harming the ongoing Special Counsel investigations,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to the heads of the committee.

“Although one of the Special Counsels was appointed only on January 12, prosecutors on both matters are actively working to enable sharing information with the Committee,” Uriarte said.

The damage assessment would still be required from the intelligence agencies to meet what Waner has been requesting.

