Claudia Conway on her parents' divorce: 'Their business is not a political talking point'

The daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and MSNBC commentator George Conway recently took to Twitter and criticized the "fascination" with her parents' divorce.

The couple announced in March that they are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

In a post to Twitter this Monday, Claudia Conway, 18, wrote, "What is with you guys and your obscure fascination with other people's marriages?"

"My parents' business is not a political talking point fyi," she added in a follow-up tweet.

"I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes," she continued. "There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That's all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today."

Conway first made waves when she openly criticized her mother for working for Donald Trump. In 2020, she announced that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents.

In the comment thread beneath her recent tweets, Conway received a decent amount of support.

"Be well young lady. I hate to say this but it's only for the better your parents are divorcing," one person wrote. "They aren't doing it for themselves, they are doing it for you. Your parents grew apart. It happens. You will be ok. They both love you."

"I am so sorry, I am a child of divorce and you never really get over the feeling of being 'torn,'" wrote another. "You have it harder in that you lack the privacy but that could actually be a blessing in disguise. Seek the those who are there to support you."