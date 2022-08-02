Key attorney behind Trump's election theft strategy is recruiting and training poll workers: report
Mitchell photo by Foley & Lardner, LLP and Trump photo by the White House.

The Republican National Committee is enlisting the help of one of the attorneys who helped fashion former Donald Trump's legal strategy to overturn the 2020 presidential election to recruit and train the next generation of poll workers, reports Politico.

As Heidi Przybyla wrote, the efforts of Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell have been centered on multiple battleground states including, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to the report, Mitchell is holding summits under the banner of the "Election Integrity Network,” which the RNC claims is working to "ensure there are enough trained poll workers to protect the electoral process and ensure partisan parity at polling centers."

However, as Politico reports, "The RNC is relying heavily on people who have spread false or unproven claims of irregularities and conspiracies" to train poll workers.

"Mitchell was on Trump’s post-election phone call directing a Georgia elections official to 'find' him 11,700 votes after losing the state, and is she among those currently under subpoena in a criminal investigation by the Fulton County district attorney," the report states. "Days after the 2020 election, she was exploring ways to keep Trump in power via a slate of fake electors from several battleground states. White House call logs show she is also among a handful of individuals with whom Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the Capitol was attacked, and she is suing to block the House Jan. 6 Committee from obtaining her full phone records."

Asked to comment about Mitchell's ties to the RNC, spokesperson Gates McGavick dismissed concern about her legal travails.

“The RNC works with other groups who have an interest in promoting election integrity, but the party’s efforts are independent from any outside organization,” McGavick insisted. “Fearmongering stories like this undermine confidence in elections and unfairly smear Americans who are simply getting involved in the civic process."

