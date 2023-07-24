Kevin McCarthy's GOP tormentors set to get $20 million boost from outside group
Bob Brigham

Furious with his tenure as House Speaker, the conservative Club For Growth has committed to spending at least $20 million on the reelection campaigns of the 20 GOP lawmakers who opposed handing Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) the gavel.

According to a report from Politico, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and eighteen others now dubbed the "The Patriot 20" can expect help in the next election allowing them to make McCarthy's job difficult, assuming he is still the speaker when the 2024 election rolls around.

As Politico's Ally Mutnick wrote, David McIntosh, president of the anti-tax group fears GOP moderates might target the 20 lawmakers with primary opponents.

As Mutnick explained, "Making our financial commitment public may serve as an effective deterrent to some potential challengers. Moderate donors and candidates seeking to settle scores should save their money, because we are prepared to win at all costs.”

Politico reports, "The Club’s primary goal will be to defend the five freshmen members of the group who are especially vulnerable: Reps. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Keith Self (R-Texas). McIntosh wrote the Club would also closely monitor any primary challengers to the 15 other members, a group which includes some of the biggest congressional rabble rousers, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who is considering a Senate run, is also on the list."

The report adds that the Club for Growth, by announcing their plans, appears to be trying to "spook" McCarthy and his allies from trying it to rid themselves of the more vexatious members of their caucus while also noting that, to date, few of "The Patriot 20" are facing any serious challengers who have the big campaign chests needed to be competitive.

