'Buckle up': GOP presidential hopeful promotes CNN town hall that isn't happening

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week promoted a CNN town hall he can't wait to be a part of – but the cable network said no such event has been scheduled, Semafor reports.

Ramaswamy in a social media post urged his supporters to tune in to CNN for a Sept. 12 town hall.

“Townhall with @CNN on Tuesday, Sept 12 in New York City. We can handle the heat. Let’s see if they can too. Buckle up,” Ramaswamy said.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Semafor the event was never confirmed.

One of the sources suggested that Ramaswamy’s social media post was an effort to “will it into existence,” adding that the long shot candidate had promoted the event even after the cable network told his staff that no town hall would be held that day.

A CNN spokesperson told Semafor that the network and Ramaswamy's campaign had been in talks about a potential town hall but no date had been confirmed.

“The information in Mr. Ramaswamy’s post is incorrect and there is not a CNN Town Hall currently planned for September 12th,” the CNN spokesperson said.

Ramaswamy spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin disputes CNN’s account.

“We had reached an agreement for September 12 in New York and even selected a moderator,” McLaughlin told Semafor.

“CNN says they are looking for another date.”

