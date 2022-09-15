CNN claims House Republicans got in 'heated' argument over Lindsey Graham’s nationwide abortion ban

GOP unhappiness with Lindsey Graham is extending to the House of Representatives after the South Carolina senator vowed a vote on nationwide abortion restrictions if Republicans win the midterms.
"Sources tell CNN that a closed-door debate by House Republicans over Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week national ban on abortion got heated today," CNN's Anderson Cooper reported.
"One member characterized it as 'a healthy discussion' with what he called, 'different viewpoints.' It's the latest example of how Graham's bill has put an uncomfortable spotlight on a rift in the party less than two months before midterms."
Graham had previously claimed abortion should be left to the states, but now says states' rights shouldn't matter.
Graham's move has been widely seen as a gift to Democrats that has baffled Republicans.
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sought to distance himself from Graham's pledge.
