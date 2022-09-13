Lindsey Graham: 'I assure you we'll have a vote' on nationwide abortion bill if GOP takes back Congress
Lindsey Graham / Gage Skidmore.

With Republicans across the United States feeling the heat over their stances on abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week sough to set the terms of the debate by proposing a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Even though Graham had previously said that he was content leaving abortion laws up to individual states, the South Carolina senator on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would set a nationwide policy restricting abortion access.

During a press event, Graham even promised voters that the policy would be a major priority for Republicans if they were to retake both chambers of Congress this fall.

"I look forward to the debate, I look forward to the vote," said Graham. "If we take back the House and Senate, I can assure you we'll have a vote on our bill. If the Democrats are in charge, I don't know if they'll ever have a vote on our bill."

IN OTHER NEWS: Armed man wearing rainbow wig said he'd restore Trump as 'president king' and 'kill Democrats': police

Although many Republicans initially celebrated overturning Roe v. Wade, they've quickly become nervous as horror stories involving women being denied medical treatment for miscarriages and women being forced to carry nonviable fetuses to term have made nationwide headlines.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video