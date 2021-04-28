CNN facing boycott from Native American journalists over Rick Santorum and 'racist comments'
CNN screengrab.

CNN is facing continuing fallout following shocking statements by Rick Santorum, who is a political analyst for the network.

"The Native American Journalists Association strongly cautions Native American and Alaska Native reporters from working with, or applying to jobs, at CNN in the wake of continued racist comments and insensitive reporting directed at Indigenous people," the group announced on Tuesday.

"Today, a video surfaced of CNN Senior Political commentator Rick Santorum speaking at the Young America's Foundation's Standing Up for Faith & Freedom Conference in which Santorum stated 'we birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture.' NAJA calls on CNN to immediately dismiss Santorum from his position," the group urged.

"With a lack of accountability or ethics around multiple racist and insensitive comments from CNN staff, the Native American Journalists Association urges its members to avoid working with the network to avoid harassment and racism. NAJA also calls on advertisers, funders and journalism diversity organizations to withdraw their support from CNN indefinitely," the group added.