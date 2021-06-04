Devastating CNN supercut shows all the times Republicans have thrown family members under the bus to appease Trump
Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for Donald Trump. (Screenshot)

CNN's Briana Keilar on Friday argued that Republican lawmakers have done all kinds of humiliating things to appease former President Donald Trump -- including throwing their own family members under the bus.

Keilar began by noting Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush has been hyping his support for Trump despite the fact that Trump regularly humiliated Bush's own father on the campaign trail in 2016.

"But Bush is hardly alone," Keilar said, and then pointed to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel publicly chastising her own uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), shortly after he was elected to the Senate in 2018 because Romney criticized Trump's behavior.

Next up on Keilar's list was Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), who voted against a commission to investigate the January 6th MAGA riots despite the fact that the rioters were calling for the hanging of his brother, Vice President Mike Pence.

And lastly, Keilar rolled footage of Sen. Ted Cruz angrily lashing out at Trump in 2016 for smearing his wife and father -- before playing video of Cruz buttering up Trump during the general election campaign.

"Whoever said love conquers all apparently didn't know Donald Trump," remarked Keilar, who also joked that "blood may be thicker than water, but apparently it's not thicker than Kool-Aid."

Watch the video below.



