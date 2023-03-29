CNN’s Van Jones bursts out laughing over Trump’s latest ‘witch hunt’ rant

"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," People wrote, citing "a social source." Another person close to Ivanka said that there's no tension between Trump and his children.

It's an ironic statement because, over the course of the past several months, Trump has been dropping passive-aggressive comments about heirs like his children.

In one video to a group of farmers, Trump rambled on about the estate tax and how he thought he saved family farms worth over $50 million.

Trump's comments then turned to say that it was only probably applicable if they like their children. The estate tax wouldn't matter if farmers hated their children. Some people don't like their children, Trump explained.

“But if you don’t love your children so much,” he said. “And there are some people that don’t — and maybe deservedly so — it won’t matter, because, frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything. Thank you very much. Have fun.”

Then there was a rally in Iowa, in which Trump "joked" about the estate tax and "if you don't like your kids."

Political analysts think that the comments are rooted not in Trump's personal life but in poll-tested pitches to elderly voters shaking their fists at "kids these days."

The first People source claims that the first Trump daughter "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."

It matches what she's said since her father announced he was running right after the 2022 midterm elections.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement."I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."