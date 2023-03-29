CNN’s Van Jones bursts out laughing over Trump’s latest ‘witch hunt’ rant

In a Truth Social post this Wednesday, former President Donald Trump slammed "THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY" Alvin Bragg, accusing him of conducting a "SICK WITCH HUNT" with his investigation into the hush money payment handed over to porn star Stormy Daniels by his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen in the run up to the 2016 election.
During a segment on CNN the same day, the post was brought up, much to the amusement of network contributor Van Jones.
"When they indict him, I don't think he's gonna be saying the same thing," Jones said while laughing.
"Trump tries to manage his emotions moment to moment," Jones continued, adding that Trump must be feeling good about recent reports saying that the grand jury is going on hiatus for a month.
"Let's not forget, he was the one who said he was gonna be arrested a week ago ... and so there's no delay except in the false timeline he created."
