Georgia GOP group cancels prayer vigil for Capitol rioters after Trump scraps Mar-A-Lago speech

A Georgia county's Republican Party called off a prayer vigil intended to honor the insurrectionists who tried to help Donald Trump overturn his election loss.

The Cobb County GOP canceled its event scheduled for Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, after a barrage of criticism -- which the group called a "mischaracterization" of their plans, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Celebrate freedom," the invitation read. "The Patriots are Awake, Willing and Eager to Protect Their American Freedom & Liberties."





Many critics, including state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, who called the event an “homage to treason," condemned the group for celebrating Trump supporters who violently assaulted law enforcement as they forced their way into the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

The program had originally included a livestream of the twice-impeached one-term president's news conference from Mar-A-Lago, which was also canceled, along with a call to action for Cobb County Republicans and a prayer vigil for the jailed rioters still awaiting trial.

“They made the right choice,” said Jason Shepherd, a former Cobb County Republican Party chair who criticized the event. “It will go a long way into encouraging unity among Cobb Republicans.”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Do the exact opposite!' Steve Bannon explodes at Trump for canceling Jan. 6 press conference