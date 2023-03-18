Michael Cohen has a piece of advice for Trump's lawyers
Michael Cohen spent years as an attorney and fixer for former President Donald Trump, ultimately spending time in prison after helping him orchestrate a $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — a scheme for which Trump now appears likely to face charges himself.

Now, speaking to MSNBC on Friday, Cohen has a simple piece of advice for any attorney given the chance to represent the former president.

"A decade," said anchor Chris Hayes. "A decade of your life working for him. If you can say something to these folks now — [Evan] Corcoran, [Alina] Habba, someone who is considering signing up for this assignment, what would you say to them?"

"I would say, I hope that you watched me as I testified before the House Oversight Committee, when I turned around and I said to both Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, I know what you are doing, and I know the plays that you are trying to run, because I wrote the playbook. It didn't work out well for me. And it's not gonna work out

