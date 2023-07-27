Kaitlan Collins demolishes GOP candidate over alleged 'double standard' for Hunter Biden

Following the breakdown of Hunter Biden's plea deal with prosecutors, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), a candidate for president challenging former President Donald Trump for the nomination, appeared on CNN to complain Biden was getting too lenient of treatment — but had no response when anchor Kaitlan Collins asked him to explain how.

"Governor, I've heard you say that before, that you've heard from voters," said Collins. "But do you personally feel that it's a two-tiered justice system? I've never heard you say what you believe on that issue."

"Well, I think we've got plenty of evidence to suggest it is," said Burgum. "And I think that's why there is enough here that is — that causes people to question the system. And part of building trust is as we did, when I was growing up in a small town you build trust one transaction at a time. You don't build relationships over generations with a set of farmers if one week you're weighing their wheat and grain at the elevator one way and the next week you're doing it a different way, or one family gets one set of price for the wheat, word gets out, trust gets eroded. That's the situation we're in right now. It's serious for the whole country."

"I guess my question is, what is the two-tiered justice system here?" asked Collins. "Because even Bill Barr before he resigned as attorney general, said that he did not believe there was a reason to appoint a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation. This was a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who is in charge of this investigation. So what's the double standard here? I haven't heard anything specific."

Burgum declined to answer, instead trying to pivot rapidly to discussing economic policy.

"Well, you just had a great panel of experts on talking about this issue and talking about how this whole thing may have been mishandled," said Burgum. "I think you kind of covered the whole topic already. And again, when we're talking to voters, they're saying wow. If we're going to have this under the umbrella of the 2024 election, are we ever going to have any space to have a candidate who can actually have an opportunity to talk about where our country can go as opposed to the problems we've had in the past? We have to have a discussion about our future, because the future for the United States is just unlimited in terms of what we can do. Our economy should be sprinting instead of crawling."

