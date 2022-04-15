Colorado college cop placed on leave after accusation of a history of racist Reddit trolling

According to a report from Vice, a campus cop working on the University of Colorado Boulder campus has been put on leave after being outed for a history of comments on Reddit where he attacked minorities and homeless people.

The report states the seven-year veteran Drew Matthews has been put on paid leave as an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

Writing on the Reddit user name of "u/BocoRam18," Matthews was allegedly posting comments such as "F*cking gross ass tent towns, drugs and shit everywhere because they don’t want the police dealing with them. I say call in fire with the police and just spray the hoses at them till they leave, even if they don’t get a shower out of it.”

In another posting that showed a picture of Black civil rights protesters in the sixties being hosed by police, he reportedly wrote, "Hey they are getting a bath at the minimum.”

Matthew's posts were brought to the attention of Colorado University Boulder Police Department by Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE) in a series of tweets that shared "more than a dozen screenshots of classist and racist posts from Matthews," Vice is reporting.

"SAFE confirmed that Matthews was the person behind the Reddit account after finding the same photo of a beer can with a similar caption both on the Reddit account and on Matthews’ personal Facebook page, according to the organization," the Vice report adds with Chief Doreen Jokerst issuing a statement reading, "We would like to thank members of our community for bringing this to our attention. CUPD takes allegations of this nature very seriously. We are taking immediate action to conduct an internal investigation. The officer in question is being placed on paid administrative leave.”

You can see a few of the tweets linked to Matthews below:







