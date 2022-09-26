Comedian fired by Carnival Cruises after viral TikTok blasts him for allegedly using the N-word

Comedian Rob O'Reilly is the subject of a viral TikTok video accusing him of using the N-word during a comedy set on a Carnival Cruise, TMZ reports.

The video was taken by a Black woman who was in the audience, who wrote the caption, "So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote ‘if you’re offended get tf out.'”

The woman didn't capture his alleged slurs on camera, saying that she wasn't allowed to record during his set.

Carnival put out a statement saying that O'Reilly will no longer perform on their cruises.

Some of O'Reilly's past tweets were dug up after the video went viral, showing him making some racially-charged jokes in the past.

"When I look at my fellow man, I don't think 'That guy's black' or 'That guy's Puerto Rican.' I think 'That's guy's a felon,'" one tweet from 2010 read.

"For me, people are like ski slopes," read another tweet from 2013. "I'm scared of the black ones."