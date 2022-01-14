Comedian James Adomian's impression of Mike Lindell imprisoning himself is getting rave reviews -- watch it here

Comedian James Adomian's impersonation of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Thursday is getting getting rave reviews.

The bit centered around Lindell's recent claim that he had enough evidence to send '300 million' people to prison "for life" -- which ends up with Lindell sending himself to prison.

“Gosh darn tootin’ I did,” said Adomian's version of Lindell.

“Everybody’s out to get me, Jerry ― Democrats, Republicans, the Mexicans. Even I’m out to get me!" the satirical Lindell says, misstating Kimmel's first name.

Watch the video below:

MyPillow Mike Lindell Locks Himself in Prison For Election Fraud www.youtube.com

