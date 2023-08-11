James Comer's 'crazy trail' allegations should make swing-district Republicans nervous: Morning Joe

Reacting to a clip of Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) being cornered by Fox News host Gillian Turner about the fact that Republican lawmakers have been claiming they have proof President Joe Biden took bribes without any evidence, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough used it as an opportunity to trash GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) and his obsession with Hunter Biden.



After the clip was shown, Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany offered, "Everyone on that committee has said several times, they have made these unsubstantiated claims and been unable to find the evidence to prove it. That there is a direct link between Hunter Biden and his business affairs and Joe Biden."



"There is no such thing, they haven't found anything," she asserted. "Now, Comer is moving the goalposts. If they do need to impeach Joe Biden, they know there is no smoking gun -- at least not yet. He now says he is going to subpoena Joe Biden and Hunter Biden; we'll see how far that goes."



"I've never understood people that say things one day and act like tomorrow is never going to come, right?" host Scarborough interjected.

"The star GOP witness [Devon Archer], they got their smoking gun, they got their smoking gun, it's all horrible," the Morning Joe host continued. "Then the next, you know, the next day, you read the transcript and you're like, 'Oh, wait, this breaks in Biden's way.' They've done that time and time again."



"I mean, Congressman Comer, who on one hand acknowledged that he is doing this because it's taken a toll on President Biden's poll numbers, he's talking subpoenas now. -- he wants to go that step," he added. "He's giving new life to the idea of an impeachment inquiry, even after House Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy a few weeks ago tried to tap the brakes on that. It seems it couldn't be clearer, that this is an effort to muddy the water, to come up with a false equivalency to all the legal trouble that Donald Trump is in, and they're trying to paint a bad-faith image. Same as the case with President Biden and his family."



"There is a cost to that, though, for Republicans," he elaborated. 'Think about the number of Republicans that won in Biden districts. Those people -- every time these Republicans go down a crazy trail, they're the ones that end up paying the price for it."



