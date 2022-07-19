Confederate flags pop up on West Virginia high schoolers' cars after fellow student calls out use of the N-word

On Tuesday, local West Virginia news station WJLA reported that Skyla Nelson, a high schooler at the East Hardy High School in Baker, West Virginia, is attempting to call attention to racism at her school.

However, other students are retaliating with even more grandiose displays of racism.

"On the last week of school before this year’s summer break at East Hardy High School students started showing up for class flying the confederate flag in the back of their pick-up trucks," reported Scott Taylor. "Nelson believes the flags are a result of her conducting her own investigation into the use of the n-word by students at East Hardy."

"The flags started popping up after Nelson exposed the racist language and handed her evidence over to school officials," said the report. "'Over the span of two weeks I compiled evidence and pictures and videos and witness statements from other people in the school that has said the n-word,' said Nelson. A racist slur on a desk and multiple uses of the n-word were witnessed by other students at the high school who gave Nelson signed written complaints. The n-word popping up on high school students’ social media."

Nelson tells the station that she believes the flags are a direct response to a recent investigation she conducted where she says she "compiled evidence and pictures and videos and witness statements from other people in the school that has said the n-word."

Asked by reporters whether she hates her fellow classmates for their behavior, Nelson replied, "I don’t hate them because they’re wrong and I don’t think they know they’re wrong."

In recent months, a number of racist incidents at schools around the country have drawn national controversy.

In January, onlookers at a high school basketball game in Olympia, Washington made "ape noises" at Black players. And in March, in Aliso Viejo, California, a prom invite video mocking the murder of police brutality victim George Floyd went viral.