Christian Right facing 'credibility' issues — just as they try to force their will on everyone else: analyst

On Tuesday, writing for MSNBC's ReidOutBlog, Ja'han Jones outlined how the Christian Right is facing renewed moral scrutiny and a crisis of "credibility" — at exactly the moment they have captured the Supreme Court and have begun striking down rights and protections they have long declared to be counter to moral society.

Specifically, he argued, the latest rash of sex abuse allegations against conservative Christian institutions puts their moral authority on the line.

The Catholic Church has long faced criticism for overlooking and shielding priests accused of molesting children — but now, noted Jones, other denominations are coming under scrutiny for similar alleged misconduct.

"First, there’s the scandal still unfolding at Agapè Boarding School, a Christian facility for young men in Missouri that's facing a slew of child abuse allegations. Agapè pitches guardians on its ability to 'biblically teach your child the importance of submission to authority and the joys of being an obedient law-abiding citizen,'" wrote Jones. "The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been investigating Agapè for systemic child abuse for more than a year now. On Monday, The Daily Beast reported new details about several students who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually abused and beaten by workers at the school."

"That alleged culture of abuse sounds similar to the one victims say was fostered by the Southern Baptist Convention, an ultraconservative denomination of Christian nationalists," wrote Jones. "In May, church leaders released a report showing hundreds of pastors and church workers have been accused of sexual abuse. The SBC, which is in ideological lockstep with the conservative movement, has since released the names of pastors it says were accused between 2000 and 2019. When the news dropped, SBC President Ed Litton said in a statement there 'are not adequate words to express my sorrow at the things revealed in this report,' and that Southern Baptists 'must resolve to change our culture and implement desperately needed reforms.'"

All of this, he noted, comes as many right-wing Christian organizations are claiming that their hate speech and discrimination against LGBTQ people is in the name of "defending children." And this is "an impossible sell when the worlds they operate appear even more broken than the one they want to 'fix.'"

