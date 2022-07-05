‘Striking’ how close Georgia election investigation is getting to Trump: legal expert
An Atlanta grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election have subpoenaed a handful of Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell, and Kenneth Chesebro.

As CNN points out, several state officials have already been subpoenaed and have appeared before the special grand jury led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, legal analyst Allie Vitale said, it's "striking how close this investigation is now getting to the former president, but then also ... how closely these names are now tracking with what [the Jan. 6 committee] is now bringing to light."

"Many of the names the committee has been focused on in recent weeks, like John Eastman, like Rudy Giuliani, like others, we've seen now in these seven subpoenas that Fulton County has issued," Vitale said.

