According to the Post, the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization led by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, recently went on a $41 million property buying spree that left it in possession of "four commercial properties along a single Pennsylvania Avenue block, three adjoining rowhouses around the corner, and a garage and carriage house in the rear alley."
The goal of the spending splurge is to create what Trump allies describe as a "Patriots' Row" in the heart of Washington D.C., although Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told the Post that he doesn't see anything remotely patriotic about the project.
"It just seems like a massive real estate coming-out party for the extreme right wing of the Republican Party," he said.
Raskin also suggesting naming the project "Seditionist Square," and joked that "maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene can be their advisory neighborhood commissioner."
The Post also talked to local resident Tim Krepp, who said he was less than pleased to see so many MAGA acolytes moving in, especially since they regularly rail against the city for being a haven of crime.
“So you don’t respect how we administer our city and then you secretly buy up chunks of it?” he said. “If it’s such a hellhole, go to Virginia.”
The rigors and rituals of mating among fruit flies are challenging under the best of circumstances, but add ozone-laden smog into the mix and things really fly apart, according to a study published on Tuesday.
Even moderate air pollution from industry and traffic not only causes males to lose their sex appeal, it also leaves them unable to discriminate between he-flies and she-flies, researchers reported in Nature Communications.
In experiments with ozone levels typically found in major cities, males engaged other males in courtship dances as much as females.
The findings could be a previously unrecognized driver of accelerating decline that has been affecting nearly half of all insect species in recent decades, the scientists suggested.
"We're talking about millions of species," contributing author Markus Knaden of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology told AFP.
The radical changes in mating behavior stem from a breakdown of the scent signals, or pheromones, used to attract sexual partners.
In experiments, the type of ozone emitted from vehicle tailpipes and factories neutralized pheromones after they were released, leading to mating mayhem.
Males zeroing in on potential partners couldn't recognize other males, and females shunned the advances of males because the latter's come-hither chemicals could no longer be detected.
Sexual communication was affected in nine out of 10 other fly species tested.
But the critical role of pheromone isn't limited to flies.
"Moths, butterflies, ants, bees, wasps -- they all use pheromones," said Knaden.
Taking the blame
Breakdown of the sex-signaling chemicals in pheromones is triggered by the oxidizing effect smog has on so-called integral carbon bonds and lasts for several days, the study showed.
The pheromone released by male fruit flies serves as a female aphrodisiac. The more of the compound the male possesses, the more attractive he appears.
During intercourse, the male fly transfers the compound to the female fly to ensure his paternity -- his odor acts as a shield, repulsing other males.
In fruit flies, pheromones only need to travel a few centimeters (inches) but for other species such as moths and beetles, the chemicals must attract potential partners hundreds of meters (yards) away.
This, the scientists speculated, would make them even more vulnerable to ozone's oxidizing effects.
Before industrialization, naturally occurring ozone levels averaged around 40 parts per billion (ppb) globally. In cities and industrial areas, ozone levels can easily reach 210 ppb, about five times more.
The study showed that even short-term exposure to ozone levels of 100 ppb resulted in significant degradation of the pheromones. The higher the ozone concentration, the greater the impact.
"Things were great until we came along," said Knaden of humans. "We have to fully take the blame."
The researchers said impacts are likely to be "even higher than we observed" in polluted cities because of the presence of other pollutants, such as nitric oxides, that oxidize at even faster rates.
Field experiments underway in England run by scientists at the University of Reading -- measuring the impact of diesel exhaust and ozone pollution on pheromones in a range of insects -- could confirm whether other flying and crawling bugs are similarly affected.
Social insects such as ants use the chemical cues to identify members of their colony.
In a "Daily Show" interview with former Obama White House aide, actor Kal Penn, President Biden denounced Florida's anti-transgender policies.
"What's going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, 'close to sinful,'" President Biden told Penn. “It’s just terrible what they’re doing."
“It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or I want to become a woman," Biden added. "I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings, they love, they have feelings, they have inclinations. It’s cruel."
Governor DeSantis has quickly become an expert at using the powers of his office to target the left and especially minority communities in a massive "culture war" designed to pave the road for a 2024 presidential run.
DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" law has been copied by other far-right states, as it causes a massive reworking of the entire state's public education system, including school libraries that have pulled all books off the shelves as teachers, librarians, and administrators are terrified of being sued.
In January, The Associated Press reported, a DeSantis survey asked "state universities for the number and ages of their students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions."
"The survey was released the same day the university presidents voted to support DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda and to reject 'the progressivist higher education indoctrination agenda' and committing to 'removing all woke positions and ideologies by February 1, 2023,' according to a Department of Education news release," the AP noted.
In response, sixteen Democratic state attorneys general denounced the request for information on transgender students, noting that "public reports suggest that you may seek to use the information sought to eliminate funding for necessary gender-affirming health care for students."
One month later, in February, members of Florida's boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine both – having voted to deny "necessary gender-affirming health care to trans youth," as The Intercept's Natasha Lennard wrote – "responded with a unanimous vote for even tighter restrictions."
And last year, as GLAAD noted, Gov. DeSantis outright lied about gender-affirming care, saying: “They will actually take a young boy and castrate the boy. They will take a young girl and do a mastectomy, or they will sterilize her because of the gender dysphoria. There is no evidence that this is something that's effective medical care.”
GLAAD noted: "Longstanding best practices medical care for trans youth does not include surgeries or sterilization on young children. Every major medical association supports gender affirming care as evidence-based, lifesaving care, with growing and consistent research that it improves mental health and wellbeing for transgender and nonbinary youth."
That's just a slice of DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ work in his time as governor.
In response to President Biden saying what's going on in the far-right governor's state is "terrible," "cruel," and "close to sinful," DeSantis turned to the Twitter account of Libs of TikTok, an extremist anti-LGBTQ social media influencer that promoted the hate-filled "groomer" attacks (as did DeSantis' former press secretary).
DeSantis could have grabbed and posted the Daily Show's video clip of President Biden to send his tweet, but he opted instead to send a message of where he stands on LGBTQ rights.
Retweeting the video via Libs of TikTok, DeSantis also reposted his anti-transgender lies:
"It is not 'sinful' to prohibit the mutilation of minors," he tweeted. "It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids."
The federal government is not mandating that "procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids."
A pair of sketchy loans to Trump Media now under investigation for possible Russian money laundering were personally approved by Donald Trump Jr.
Federal prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing two loans totaling $8 million from two Kremlin-linked entities, and company officials set aside their own concerns about the origins of the money because Donald Trump's eldest son had confirmed to Trump Media's lawyers that the transaction should proceed, reported The Guardian.
“Just want to keep you in the loop — no guaranty that these will get signed and funded, but we remain hopeful,” wrote John Haley, outside counsel for Trump Media, in a Dec. 24, 2021, email reviewed by the newspaper.
“Thanks john much appreciated. d,” Trump Jr. replied.
Trump Jr. had joined the board of the company along with the former president's ally Kash Patel and former Rep. Devin Nunes, who served as the tech company's chief executive.
Trump Media co-founder Will Wilkerson first alerted federal prosecutors on Oct. 23, 2022, to the loans, which came from Paxum Bank and ES Family Trust, both of which were controlled by an individual named Anton Postolnikov, who appears to be a relation of Vladimir Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov.
Wilkerson and Trump Media’s then-chief financial officer Phillip Juhan considered returning the money in spring 2022 due to their obscure origins but the company had only $12 million cash at hand at the time as it awaited approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission for a merger with the blank-check company Digital World.
Digital World's chief executive Patrick Orlando sourced the loan from Paxum Bank, which is known for providing services to the adult entertainment industry, in December 2021, and two months later an unexpected second $6 million payment showed up in Trump Media’s account from ES Family Trust.
Orlando, as an SEC-licensed broker-dealer, is obligated to comply with the SEC's “Know Your Customer” requirements to guard money laundering.
The former president was chairman of Trump Media at the time, but it's not clear whether he was aware of the origins of the loans, Wilkerson said, adding that he was not typically interested in managing day-to-day operations of the company bearing his name.
However, Trump was interested in the deal because he would receive 90 percent of the shares without putting any of his own money into the venture, although one source familiar with the matter said the ex-president did invest some money into Digital World, which would have allowed him to cash out twice if the merger went through.