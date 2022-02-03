Conservatives are increasingly disgusted with GOP's Josh Hawley: Charlie Sykes

Bulwark editor Charlie Sykes began his Thursday news digest with an observation that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is remarkably compliant when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hawley called on President Joe Biden to stop the U.S. support for Ukraine to enter NATO, Axios reported this week. According to Hawley, the U.S. should get tough on a slate of issues from immigration to China and even pornography and video games. That doesn't extend to Putin, however.

Sykes cited a piece by Brian Stewart explaining why Hawley's desperation to please Putin is largely flying under the radar but deserves greater attention.

"Since the Russian empire has penetrated deep into the heart of Central Europe, it’s worth asking what possible concessions the West could offer that would quell Russians’ sense of grievance or satisfy Putin’s ambitions," wrote Stewart. "When an American general at the Potsdam Conference tried to flatter Stalin by observing how agreeable it was to see the Red Army in Berlin, Stalin replied bitterly, 'Tsar Alexander I reached Paris.'"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went off on Hawley as "one of the worst human beings" for siding with Russia over NATO.





Read Sykes' full take at the Bulwark.

