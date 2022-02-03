Trump tasks Corey Lewandowski with destroying one of America’s most popular GOP governors: report

Corey Lewandowski's most recent banishment from Trumpland has reportedly come to an end as the former president seeks to exact vengeance on a Republican governor deemed insufficiently loyal.

In September, a Trump spokesperson claimed Lewandowski "will no longer be associated with Trump World" after allegations of drunken sexual misconduct against a major donor in Las Vegas. The incident came five years after Lewandowski was fired from Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, even though Trump had stuck with him after he allegedly assaulted a female Breitbart News reporter.

But Lewandowski says Trump has given him new assignments to help the former president.

“The president is very unhappy with the chief executive officer of the state of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu,” Lewandowski told radio host Howie Carr, the National Journal reported Thursday.

“And Sununu, in the president’s estimation, is someone who’s never been loyal to him. And the president said it would be really great if somebody would run against Chris Sununu," Lewandowski said.

Morning Consult ranks Sununu as the fifth most popular governor in America in their polls of voters.

Sununu comes from a legendary family of New England Republicans. His father, John H. Sununu, served as New Hampshire's governor before serving as George H.W. Bush's chief of staff. His big brother, John E. Sununu, served New Hampshire in Congress and the U.S. Senate.

"Lewandowski’s attack on Sununu is ironic given the New Hampshire Democratic Party spent four years and millions of dollars attempting to label the Republican governor a 'Trump guy, through and through.' Unlike other northeast Republican governors like Charlie Baker (MA) and Phil Scott (VT), Sununu supported Trump in both 2016 and 2020," the National Journal reported. "Thus far, no serious primary challengers have emerged to take on Sununu. And few political observers see a credible Democratic challenger on the horizon either."

