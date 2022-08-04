'Constitutional Sheriffs' chief says FBI agents are ‘Nuremberg officers’ for prosecuting J6 attackers

The founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association argued that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are just like Nazi death camp guards for investigating and arresting the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 as part of Donald Trump's unsuccessful coup attempt.

Former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack founded CSPOA in 2011 and served on the Board of Directors of the Oath Keepers. He is an inductee in the National Rifle Association Hall of Fame.

"The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is a large anti-government extremist group whose primary purpose it is to spread anti-government propaganda to, and recruit from, law enforcement personnel, especially county sheriffs and sheriff’s deputies," the Anti-Defamation League reported in 2021. "Although the Oath Keepers, another anti-government extremist group that recruits from law enforcement, have garnered more media attention in recent years, the CSPOA has arguably had more success infiltrating law enforcement, including at the executive level."

CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed Mack as part of an investigation into election-denying members of law enforcement.

When asked if the 2020 election was fraudulent, Mack lashed out of Trump Attorney General Bill Barr for debunking the delusion that there was fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

"He's a liar," Mack said, also accusing secretaries of state of lying.

Mack was also asked about Jan. 6.

"Anybody that went and broke into the Capitol deserves to be arrested, but what the FBI has done and the way they're going after people and people are still sitting in prison without charges and without trials and what they have done, oh, my gosh," he said, even though no J6 defendants are sitting in prison without charges. "It proves that the FBI will do anything they're told. They're a bunch of Nuremberg officers."

"You just compared the Federal Bureau of Investigation officers the rank and file to Nazis," Sidner noted.

"They just do what they're told," Mack repeated.

Mack then attempted to explain the "Nuremberg defense," but got it completely backward.

